ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 24th, 2023: After a bit of an active weather day across the region Saturday, conditions will be much calmer for our Christmas Eve.

It’ll be a cool start to the day with early morning lows in the upper-30s and low-40s across the region. Temperatures will be a touch cooler than Saturday, with highs in the 50s and 60s expected. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 61 degrees. Abundant sunshine and quiet conditions are expected throughout the day as well. Conditions will be breezy to windy though, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible in spots, mostly for areas along and south of I-10.

A cold front will move through late Sunday and will drop temperatures into the 40s and 50s for Christmas Day. Conditions will still be quiet with lots of sunshine, so there shouldn’t be any issues traveling to any holiday get-togethers. Conditions will warm through the middle of the week before another cold front moves through the area Friday dropping temperatures slightly, but overall will remain near-normal for this time of year. Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve/Day, conditions are looking to be pleasant, so there also shouldn’t be any issues heading to any celebrations to ring in the new year.

