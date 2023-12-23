Annular Ursid meteor shower returns to the night sky

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If you look up into the northern night sky over the next couple of days you may see one of three things.

1- Santa getting a head start on his route to deliver presents.

2- Santa delivering presents.

3- The Ursid meteor shower.

Every year around Christmas time the Ursid meteor shower brings extra light into our sky.

“So maybe Santa’s doing a trial run. Maybe he sent some scout elves out to see where he needs to go first” Peter Neale, Education Manager for Blakemore Planetarium

This year’s Ursid meteor shower started on December 17th and will last until the 26th.

“So we got into what’s called a debris field and these are little grand fields or particles from that commit and they could be even the size of a piece of sand but when they intercept into our atmosphere they burn up to these high friction and high heat that they go really white or even colors like green and such because of the chemical composition,” said Mike Kentrianakis, Southern Illinois University of Carbondale

Here in the Permian Basin, we have a great opportunity to witness these meteor showers thanks to the low light pollution out here.

Unfortunately in the early hours of December 23rd, there will be clouds in the sky in the early morning but by Sunday the 24th those clouds will be gone.

The best time to view the meteors over the next 3 days will be in the early morning.

“If you get up in the middle of the night at like 3 A.M or so with the clear skies just make sure there’s no light pollution around you, and look towards the north sky. If you’re able to find the Little Dipper that’s perfect. The visibility should be great because of the showers peaking tonight you’re gonna be able to see one every couple of minutes. It’s just gonna look like a light across the sky” said Neale

Again these meteor showers will be going on until the 26th and if you miss any of them you can always see them again this time next year.

