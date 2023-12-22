Woman dies after Odessa Police arrest her for driving under the influence

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Dec. 21 at 10:56 p.m., Odessa Police say they responded to a crash involving an intoxicated person in the 2700 block of Eisenhower.

Police say they found a woman was driving a motor vehicle under the influence and was placed under arrest. OPD says they later found that the woman needed medical attention before being taken to jail.

While at Medical Center Hospital, the woman experienced medical difficulties and became unresponsive, eventually the woman died.

This incident is being treated as an in-custody death, and the investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.

