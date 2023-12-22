WATCH: CBS7 reporter climbs Midland water tower

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -At least once a year, the City of Midland’s utilities department have to climb the water towers to make sure everything is operational.

There are millions of gallons of water between six water towers in Midland.

These six towers service over one hundred thousand people.

Almost a one hundred fifty foot climb, a safety harness, and maybe some gloves is all the utilities department use to make sure water is running smoothly throughout Midland.

The water pressure in faucets is maintained by gravity because the higher the towers go, the higher the pressure.

Which is why they check them to make sure there’s no rusting, contamination, and that the pumps are working properly.

“Looking at how much goes into maintaining it, there’s a lot of steel up there. They have to paint it, they have to make it sure it’s well maintained, so it doesn’t corrode. So there’s a lot that goes into it, it isn’t just build it and it will take care of itself.” said Midland City Council, At-Large, Dan Corrales.

Making the climb is not an easy task.

Council member Corrales said he wants lead with boots on the ground or 140 feet in the air. Which is why he tagged along to see what the utilities workers do when they’re checking the water towers.

“Really the purpose of it is to show, what does our staff do to provide water to a city of 150,000 people. And it requires maintenance and putting up new tanks.” said Corrales.

Apart from the climb, there’s lots of technology that goes into maintaining these water towers.

“This is required by the FAA to make sure planes can see it. I think we’re in a fly zone here. So you can’t fly a drone without permission. You got your communications equipment there, and then you have a solar panel and a battery for what’s called a pack mixer…and that’s just to recirculate the water.” said Corrales.

At the end of the day, everything looked good and hopefully these workers don’t have to climb these towers anytime soon.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.