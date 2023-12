ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A pickup truck slammed into a Chiropractic Clinic in Odessa Friday afternoon.

Officials say that the crash happened on the corner of Grandview and Oakwood at Apple Chiropractic Clinic.

The driver was cited for failure to drive in a single marked lane and no injuries were reported, officials say.

Vehicle Crashes into Building Odessa Fire Rescue and Odessa Police responded to a crash at Apple Chiropractic Clinic... Posted by City of Odessa, Texas on Friday, December 22, 2023

