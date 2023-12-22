Varah Vaughn 21 points leads Sanford-Fritch past Bushland
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:11 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The Sanford-Fritch Lady Eagles took down the Bushland Lady Falcons 59-50 on Thursday night.
It was Varah Vaughn leading the way for the Lady Eagles with a 21-point performance in the win.
Bushland held a slim three-point lead after the first quarter thanks to 12 first quarter points from Brooklyn Boyett, all coming off shots from beyond the arc.
However, a huge second quarter from the Lady Eagles in which they outscored the Lady Falcons 18-7 proved to be the difference in the game.
Boyett finished with 30 points for the Lady Falcons in the loss.
With the win, Sanford-Fritch improves to 10-7 on the season, with this game marking the team’s seventh straight victory.
