THIS WEEKEND: Starbright Casitas draws to a close, last chance to visit

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Starbright Casitas have become a part of Downtown Odessa since Nov. 23, but the first year for the vendor market is drawing to a close.

The casitas at 5th Street and Grant Avenue will light up for the final time Dec. 22-23, though event organizers say it was a successful season that they hope to repeat again next year.

For small business owner Crystal Ortega, events like the Starbright Casitas bring benefits that last year-round. She’ll attend Saturday’s event to serve up Crystal’s Crepes & Coffee.

“It’s good to be along with other vendors in a market as a community,” Ortega said. “...It just gives everybody exposure.”

That’s what the casitas have brought rotating vendors for the last five weeks, Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ortega runs her mobile coffee and crepes shop with her parents and sister. The market is a chance for her family to connect with others, according to her mother and manager Lori Ortega.

“You know, there are families behind the small local businesses so it’s important to come out and support us,” Lori Ortega said. “You will get the best customer service, I can assure you.”

The casitas offer everything from food and drinks, to unique and custom goods and gifts. The event is free to enter.

The success this year means it’s possible for the market to become an annual tradition, said Elizabeth Prieto, executive director of Downtown Odessa.

“I would love it to become annual. It brings people together. It brings people downtown and it gives lasting memories,” Prieto said. “Almost like I remember coming to the Christmas parade when I was young. I remember that now. So I would love for the casitas to become an annual event as well.”

