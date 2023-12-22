Tagg Thrash drops 20 in Bushland win over Eagles

Tagg Thrash sets up the offense for Bushland during win over Sanford-Fritch.
Tagg Thrash sets up the offense for Bushland during win over Sanford-Fritch.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:09 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons boys basketball team took down the Sanford-Fritch Eagles on Thursday night.

For Bushland, it was Tagg Thrash leading the way with 20 points in the victory as the Falcons cruised to a 25-point win, 67-42.

Bushland’s Brody Baker added 15 in the victory.

With the win, Bushland improves to 9-5 on the season as the team gets set to compete in the Littlefield tournament after Christmas.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
Ray Alvarado
Big Spring Police arrests suspect after four-day crime spree
Michael Nash
Escaped inmate from Midland County Jail in custody
Two men arrested after SWAT raid in Midland
Two men arrested after SWAT raid in Midland
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 17th, 2023

Latest News

Marcos Davila ended his career with 93 touchdown passes and 9,101 career passing yards, both...
Midland Legacy quarterback Davila signs with Purdue
Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila signs with Purdue
Midland Legacy quarterback Davila signs with Purdue
Odessa receiver Ivan Carreon signs with Oklahoma
Odessa receiver Ivan Carreon signs with Oklahoma
The 6-foot-6 Carreon is rated as the #35 receiver in the country by 247Sports, and considered...
Odessa receiver Ivan Carreon signs with Oklahoma
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian defeats Midland Christian in a nail-biter
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian defeats Midland Christian in a nail-biter