RuFFhouse MMA coach sees $6K+ in fundraiser for survivors of violence

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One Odessa man hopes the giving season can last all year long.

Tryann Stevenson set out to fill a ring at RuFFhouse MMA two weeks ago with necessities and gifts for those facing domestic and sexual violence.

The coach and competitor says he raised more than $6,000 in just two weeks to benefit Harmony Home and the Crisis Center of West Texas. He says he wanted to do it to raise awareness that these nonprofits need help throughout the year, not just around the holidays.

Stevenson didn’t want to just supply gifts, but fulfill needs too.

“It’s more than just toys. It’s like cookware, clothing, of course toys for the kids, but this doesn’t just go to children, this goes to families in need,” Stevenson said

He wanted to capitalize on the season of giving to fulfill year round needs at Harmony Home, which provides wraparound services for families with abused children and the Crisis Center of West Texas, which helps survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

“We see these families come in, it’s on a weekly basis, so being able to support families to say hey, we have basic needs that you can walk out with,” said Loralinda Cruz Jiminez, family service director at Harmony Home. “Those donations coming in throughout the year really help us make sure that these families understand that the community is there to support them.”

The fundraiser also helped the crisis center cover both wishes and major needs, like diapers, household items, clothes and formula.

“He was really able to secure us a lot of the items that I talked about. Not only toys, but some of the essentials that we really need to assist our survivors,” said Lorie Dunnam, executive director at the crisis center.

For Stevenson, helping others goes back to volunteering with his mother as a child. He became even more involved in nonprofits after two surgeries made him unable to compete this year, and he wanted to use his energy otherwise.

“It doesn’t matter if you can donate a penny. It doesn’t matter if you can donate $100. You don’t even have to donate. It’s about your time and where the heart is and what you can do with that,” Stevenson said. “And let’s not just do it during the holidays, let’s try and do it year round if you’re available to. It’s just the effort that you put in.”

Stevenson hopes to host the fundraiser again next year but start it a little earlier in the season in the hopes of raising even more money.

