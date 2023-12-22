Randall's Lauren Garcia signs with Colorado Christian University

Randall's Lauren Garcia signs to play softball at CCU.
Randall's Lauren Garcia signs to play softball at CCU.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:03 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lady Raiders softball star Lauren Garcia signed to play at Colorado Christian University on Thursday.

Garcia was named as a first team all-district selection last season as a junior after being named second team all-district over the two prior seasons. She will be reuniting with her sister, Leah, on the CCU roster in 2024.

“I chose CCU just because of the environment and just getting to play on the field with my sister one more time.” Garcia said. “The coach is a big role model for me, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

“She’s been a phenomenal player for us.” Randall softball head coach Michael Collins said of Garcia. “[She] plays everywhere on the field. Does everything we ask. Incredibly hard worker. We feel very privileged to have her here and feel like CCU is getting a heck of a player.”

The Lady Raiders season is scheduled to start with a tournament in Lubbock on February 15th. The district opener is set for March 5th against Borger.

