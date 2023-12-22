Rail operations in Eagle Pass and El Paso resume

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KOSA) -Customs and Border Protection announced starting Dec.22, the International Railway Bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso will be open once again.

Saying in a statement:

“To meet the challenge we are currently seeing across the southwest border, CBP is continuing to use all available resources to ensure the safety and security of our agents and officers, and the migrants who are often misled and victimized by transnational criminal organizations. After observing a recent shift in the trends of smuggling organizations moving migrants through Mexico, CBP took additional actions to surge personnel and address this concerning development, including in partnership with Mexican authorities. The Office of Field Operations has re-directed personnel and resources in order to support the U.S. Border Patrol as well as perform its critical functions including the security and facilitation of lawful trade and travel.”

Though rail operations have been resumed at Eagle Pass, vehicular processing remains suspended at Eagle Pass International Bridge One.

Members of the public can check operational status, including Port of Entry wait times here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.