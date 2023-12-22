Palo Duro cruises to win over Texline for fourth straight win

Palo Duro head coach Marques Loftis on the sidelines during the team's win over Texline.
Palo Duro head coach Marques Loftis on the sidelines during the team's win over Texline.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 22, 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The #25 ranked Palo Duro Dons picked up the team’s 11th win of the season over the Texline Tornadoes on Thursday.

The Tornadoes came into Palo Duro ranked #4 in the state in Class 1A, but the 5A Dons showed their might jumping out to a 33-14 lead at the half and taking the win 64-34.

Alain Nziza led the way with 16 points for the Dons while Jouk Mayan finished right behind him with 14. Rett Wann led the way for Texline with 12.

The win not only marks the fourth straight for the Dons, but third in a row against a ranked team in its respective classification.

