ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As the holiday season is in full swing and Odessans are lining up at Garibaldys Tacos to buy their traditional tamales dinner for Christmas day.

The sales of tamales have increased dramatically since Thanksgiving Day, and this is how they are handling the Christmas rush.

It has been a very busy time of the year at Garibaldy’s tacos.

They have been making hundreds of tamales every day for their customers.

“We have been doing about sixty dozen tamales a day and we have to do them every day because we want everything to be fresh so then usually get left at zero at the end of the day.” said employee at Garibaldys Tacos Gabby Reyes.

The most tamales they have made in a single day is 960.

The tamales dinner is the Hispanic community’s favorite meal and tradition on Christmas day.

“Tamales are a very important dish for us, and we like them very much.” said Garibaldys customer Tania Jomarron.

Garibaldys has been handling the tamale rush every day during the holiday season for thirty years.

They have done a good job in having the tamales ready to be delivered on time.

“Somebody does the dough, and they mix it in a mixer and after that me and my mom are the ones that do the tamales, and it takes us about an hour to make about sixty dozen.” said Reyes.

They will make more tamales tomorrow because it is the last day for customers to order tamales and they are expecting it to be a chaotic but rewarding day.

“A lot I expect for us to sell tamales the whole day, the whole day long.” said Reyes.

The red pork tamales flavors are most in demand tamales sold at Garibaldys over the holiday season.

