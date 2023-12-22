Odessan sentenced to three years in prison for smuggling cocaine in wheels of cheese

By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) -– An Odessa man was sentenced in a federal court in Pecos to three years one month in prison for importing cocaine through the Presidio Port of Entry.

According to court documents, Aaron Balderrama, 23, told U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers that he had “a couple bags of cheese” in his vehicle when he tried to enter the U.S. from Mexico on July 20.

The officers saw four wheels of cheese inside the vehicle and went forward with a second inspection. Upon inspection, officers found that the wheels of cheese contained seven bundles of a substance that tested positive for the properties of cocaine.

“Drug traffickers regularly try to disguise their product and sneak illicit substances past our proven safeguards and trained agents,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “Thanks to the keen eye and awareness of our port of entry partners, we continue to prevent drugs like this from infiltrating our communities and prosecute those who challenge us.”

