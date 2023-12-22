Odessa Police investingating assualt at Music City Mall
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Dec.10, Odessa Police say there was an assault at Music City Mall.
The suspect was wearing a white shirt and holding a child right before the assault happened. The woman in the photos below was a witness and is only considered a person of interest.
Anyone who recognizes either subject shown in the surveillance footage should contact Detective H. Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0014526.
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.