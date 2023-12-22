Odessa Police investingating assualt at Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Dec.10, Odessa Police say there was an assault at Music City Mall.

The suspect was wearing a white shirt and holding a child right before the assault happened. The woman in the photos below was a witness and is only considered a person of interest.

Music City Mall assualt suspect (Odessa Police Department)

Music City Mall assualt person of interest (Odessa Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes either subject shown in the surveillance footage should contact Detective H. Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0014526.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.