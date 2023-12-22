Odessa Police investingating assualt at Music City Mall

Music City Mall assault investigation
Music City Mall assault investigation(Odessa Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Dec.10, Odessa Police say there was an assault at Music City Mall.

The suspect was wearing a white shirt and holding a child right before the assault happened. The woman in the photos below was a witness and is only considered a person of interest.

Music City Mall assualt suspect
Music City Mall assualt suspect(Odessa Police Department)
Music City Mall assualt person of interest
Music City Mall assualt person of interest(Odessa Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes either subject shown in the surveillance footage should contact Detective H. Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0014526.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Alvarado
Big Spring Police arrests suspect after four-day crime spree
Michael Nash
Escaped inmate from Midland County Jail in custody
Two men arrested after SWAT raid in Midland
Two men arrested after SWAT raid in Midland
Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
odometer mgn
Car chase spans across three West Texas counties

Latest News

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Woman dies after Odessa Police arrest her for driving under the influence
Odessa city management is starting a review of each department within the city to make any...
City of Odessa creates new task force to review each department
City of Odessa creates new task force to review each department
Odessan sentenced to prison for smuggling cocaine in wheels of cheese
Odessan sentenced to three years in prison for smuggling cocaine in wheels of cheese