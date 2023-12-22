Music City Mall has different holiday hours before Christmas and the New Year

(Jensen Young - CBS7)
By Jensen Young
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you still need to do your holiday shopping, time is running out! But, you can still squeeze in some last-minute gift buying!

The Music City Mall is typically open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., but the mall has been opening an hour earlier and closing an hour later this week.

That continues through Saturday, but Sunday has different hours.

Happy faces have made their way through the mall for the past month while saving money on the many sales across the 118 shops. You can still find plenty of good deals up until Christmas.

If you need to make any returns after the holiday, regular hours will resume on the 26th. For the weekend before the new year, the mall will stay open for an extra hour, closing at 9 p.m.

Morgan says most of the stores will also have extra staff following Christmas to help with returns.

Santa will still be at the through Christmas Eve, but he will have to leave at 4 p.m. to get ready to deliver presents.

