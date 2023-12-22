Midland Soup Kitchen will be serving free homemade meals to the community

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland soup kitchen is hosting the thirty seventh annual Christmas meal event for the community.

With Christmas day around the corner, this is a good opportunity to gather the community and for them to have a good time with their family.

The Midland soup kitchen will be serving free homemade meals straight from their kitchen.

They are expecting to have a bigger turnout than last year.

“This year we are going to have at least over nine hundred. Last year was the nine hundred mark, they kept coming in. We passed one thirty, so we fed until we closed up about two thirty when we closed up finally” said Executive Director of Midland Soup Kitchen Nancy Ivy.

They will be giving away free Christmas gifts to kids.

They will also distribute eighty gift cards to teenagers.

“The one thing the adult will get something, and the children will always get something, and I made it a point to give a twenty-five-dollar gift card for the teens because they were getting left out.” said Nancy Ivy.

This event will help people to be prepared for Christmas day and to get into the holiday spirit.

“One thing that we really believe fully is really getting into the spirit of giving back. Christmas time is of course the birth of Jesus Christ but is one thing to really to serve back to the community” said Midland Soup Kitchen Administrator Nathen Ivy.

This event will help gather the community and have families spend time together.

“I just want to include all of our families here and we want them to feel that good meal that they may not get at home, so we really want to invite them to come in and enjoy the heater whenever is cold outside and just have the community here and that’s one thing we know so is really important around the holidays because a lot of families don’t have that.” said Nathen Ivy.

The Midland soup kitchen will start serving Christmas meals tomorrow at eleven thirty am.

