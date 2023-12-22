Jailyn Sledge 21 points not enough as Tascosa falls short against Frenship

Frenship huddles up during win over Tascosa.
Frenship huddles up during win over Tascosa.(KCBD)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:07 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels fell to the Frenship Tigers on Thursday night for just the team’s fourth loss of the season.

The two teams went into halftime tied up at 29 and things stayed close heading into the fourth with Frenship holding a slim two-point lead.

However, Tigers stars Daniel Gedeon (16 points) and Armani Gacanica (14 points) were able to lead Frenship to the 71-64 win.

For Tascosa, Jailyn Sledge once again led the way with 21 points while Jacorey Fields posted an impressive 16 despite the loss.

The Rebels will head into tournament action after the Christmas holiday with the district opener now three weeks away.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
Ray Alvarado
Big Spring Police arrests suspect after four-day crime spree
Michael Nash
Escaped inmate from Midland County Jail in custody
Two men arrested after SWAT raid in Midland
Two men arrested after SWAT raid in Midland
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 17th, 2023

Latest News

Marcos Davila ended his career with 93 touchdown passes and 9,101 career passing yards, both...
Midland Legacy quarterback Davila signs with Purdue
Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila signs with Purdue
Midland Legacy quarterback Davila signs with Purdue
Odessa receiver Ivan Carreon signs with Oklahoma
Odessa receiver Ivan Carreon signs with Oklahoma
The 6-foot-6 Carreon is rated as the #35 receiver in the country by 247Sports, and considered...
Odessa receiver Ivan Carreon signs with Oklahoma
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian defeats Midland Christian in a nail-biter
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian defeats Midland Christian in a nail-biter