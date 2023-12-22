Jailyn Sledge 21 points not enough as Tascosa falls short against Frenship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels fell to the Frenship Tigers on Thursday night for just the team’s fourth loss of the season.

The two teams went into halftime tied up at 29 and things stayed close heading into the fourth with Frenship holding a slim two-point lead.

However, Tigers stars Daniel Gedeon (16 points) and Armani Gacanica (14 points) were able to lead Frenship to the 71-64 win.

For Tascosa, Jailyn Sledge once again led the way with 21 points while Jacorey Fields posted an impressive 16 despite the loss.

The Rebels will head into tournament action after the Christmas holiday with the district opener now three weeks away.

