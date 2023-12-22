ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, December 23rd, 2023: Another mild day is on tap across the region Saturday, but with a little something else in the mix.

A low pressure system will bring rain and thunderstorm chances to the region Saturday. Light showers are possible across the region in the morning hours, with more organized rain chances in the late afternoon/evening hours. A rumble of thunder or two are possible as well during the afternoon/evening hours. Rainfall amounts have increased slightly, with rain amounts ranging from 0.25″ to around 0.75″ for areas in the eastern Permian Basin. Patchy fog is possible once again in the morning hours, but isn’t looking to stick around as long as it did Friday. Temperatures will once again be mild with highs in the 60s and 70s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 64 degrees.

Conditions will dry out Sunday with lots of sunshine and cool temperatures expected for Christmas Eve. Santa shouldn’t have any issues making his way to West Texas and southeast New Mexico. A cold front will move through the region late Sunday dropping our temperatures and making for a chilly Christmas Day. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s and low-50s. Temperatures will warm slightly through the week, becoming near-normal before another cold front rolls through Friday, not impacting our temperatures too much. As we look ahead to our New Year’s Eve, conditions are looking pleasant for any celebrations that will take place.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.