Panther Pictures closing soon after almost two years of service

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) -New Years mean new beginnings, but for this family it’s a sad end to their story.

Panther Pictures announced that it is closing it’s movie theater after being open for almost two years.

The City of Fort Stockton terminated its lease due to the theater not establishing an amicable landlord-tenant relationship.

However, this family believes there’s much more to it.

The managing team at Panther Pictures say this doesn’t affect them or the city.

But the citizens in Fort Stockton and the surrounding cities, now have to drive an hour to an hour and thirty minutes to their nearest movie theater.

Panther Pictures opened its doors to the public may of last year.

Getting clients from Pecos, Monahans, Imperial, Alpine and other nearby towns.

The mother and son duo running this theater say this wasn’t an idea they had to make money, but instead, bring a need to people in the area.

However, arguments through email between the leaders of the theater and the city, is what Collette Barragan and her family believe led to their closure.

“It’s not because we didn’t provide a service, or a good business, or extra events. It is because in their terms, we did not get along with them. And I’m devastated.” said Collette Barragan, manager at Panther Pictures.

Collette’s son, Tristan, said he sent the city emails after a concert hosted by the city left the entrance to the theater with trash and beer bottles scattered. He said this email started an argument between them and the city.

“After I sent that email, it wasn’t long after that, that we received the termination letter. We received it December first, and we as managers, I made the decision that we would close by December 31st.” said Tristian Barragan, Manager at Panther Pictures.

Tristian said the announcement of their closure drew in so much attention that a person with the city called asking for a favor.

“We have been asked to post something on our page, that would calm the people. You know calm our supporters I believe were the words used.” said Tristian.

CBS7 has reached out the City of Fort Stockton and are still waiting for a response.

Even though the Barragan’s announced the closure of the theater, they still have hope that they can remain in business.

Not for themselves or the city, but for the community.

“I don’t want New Years Eve to come. I don’t want the 31st to come. But I want the people that have supported us, I want them to be here. Because I think they need a proper goodbye and they need an explanation.” said Collette.

Willy Wonka will be the last movie played until December 31 before they begin to pack up.

