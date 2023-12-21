Midland man goes all out on Christmas lights despite being left paralyzed

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If you take a drive down any street at night you are bound to see at least one house all lit up this Christmas season.

But on Neely Ave in Midland, there’s one house that’s all decked thanks to the help of some family, friends, and neighbors.

For the last 15 years, Joel Buckingham has been giving his neighbors a show with his amazing Christmas light show.

But what you may not know is Joel’s house wasn’t fully decorated by Joel, it was decorated with the help of those close to Joel. When Joel was 19 he broke four bones in his neck leaving him quadriplegic.

Joel has been putting up Christmas lights for 15 years now. But not just any Christmas lights, he programs pixel lights to go to music. Joel spends countless hours programming these lights to give West Texans a show.

“Because I really enjoy it and I think it looks cool. And it’s also the community, everyone really likes it and after the first few years I thought about taking a break and then people started coming up to me in the stores and stuff saying oh I can’t wait to see this year’s lights and so I’ve never taken a break because I feel like I’d be letting people down” said Joel Buckingham, Christmas Light Designer

Joel works in sound and lighting so he thought what better way to do what he loves and apply it to Christmas lights?

And because of what Joel does with his house, people come back every year to watch his show.

“It’s pretty cool. It feels good. Some people have been bringing their kids all through childhood” said Buckingham

19 years ago Joel was up in Lubbock when he got into his car accident. He would end up breaking four bones in his neck.

Because of Joel’s accident, he gets help from those who are close to him to put on a show every year.

Joel’s girlfriend has been helping Joel with putting up decorations for 4 years now and during that time has seen Joel’s vision become a reality.

“Oh, it’s super neat. I love watching him work and how excited he gets whenever he sees the entire show come together with all of his hard work coming together” said Elizabeth Moore, Joel’s Girlfriend

Each year on Christmas Eve hundreds of cars line up down the street just waiting to see a show.

“It’s pretty special. I feel like that’s why he’s done it for the community every year. Whenever you see cars and kids giggling and laughing and are like oh my god it’s really neat” said Moore

Joel always has a donation box out front and this year donations will be given to the Free Wheelchair Mission.

Each show starts at 6:30 and you can come back out tomorrow night through New Year’s Day.

