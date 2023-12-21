Midland Health to demolish south campus, $156 million in upgrades

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital will see $156 million in upgrades, including a new building and the demolition of an aging facility.

Now known as the south campus, the original Midland Memorial Hospital faces expensive plumbing and electrical issues, plus outdated furnishings like narrow hallways, broken elevators and low ceilings, said Abraham Bejil, vice president of facility services at Midland Health.

“The challenges that you come to are code violations,” Bejil said. “You also get to technology limitations. You can’t add the same technology that you would add into a newer facility to the older facilities. So, you have to make those modifications, and those modifications sometimes are much more expensive than to just build a new facility.”

Midland Memorial Hospital was built in 1950 and saw many expansions and updates over the decades. Only the original facility will be demolished.

First, they have to move the departments that work there. That’s where a four-story building across from the hospital at N Street and Illinois Avenue comes in, according to President and CEO Stephen Bowerman.

“The first phase is really to just get the new space built and everybody moved out, then the second phase would be to tear down the site.”

The hospital will also use existing patio areas to build out, while also saving room on the campus to build more facilities as Midland grows. The hospital will also complete other projects, like a convention center and a simulation training room.

“We’re subtracting 238,000 square feet, adding back about 115,000 square feet,” Bowerman said. “So that’s a lot less square foot for our facility teams to maintain and it’ll reduce our utility bills. It’ll make better use of the space that we have. And being able to eliminate 120,000 square feet overall will save the hospital system some money. "

The hospital is looking for $45 million in donations. They also issued a revenue bond of $89.5 million, which will solely pull money from the hospital’s revenue and does not interact with taxes, according to Bowerman.

Throughout, patients can use the main entrance for care as usual.

Construction will begin on the new office building in spring 2024. Overall, the project, including the demolition, will finish sometime in 2026.

