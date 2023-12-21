City of Odessa creates new task force to review each department

Odessa city management is starting a review of each department within the city to make any...
By Jensen Young
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa city management is starting a review of each department within the city to make any changes needed that may come to light.

When Odessa City Manager John Beckmeyer started with Odessa in August, he wanted to implement a new task force to identify areas in the city that could be improved.

Beckmeyer said he isn’t sure the city has ever done something like this.

The task force is made up of managers and directors from risk management, finance, communications and audit, but it will continue to grow throughout the process as they find roles for people from other departments to fill.

This process will include discussions with leadership from each department to determine what can be improved, if anything.

The review will primarily look for changes to make working with each department more streamlined and for any ways to save money, but only where it makes sense.

Each of the city’s more than 30 departments will receive its own review that will last, on average, at least three weeks.

Work has already started on the first department receiving the review.

