City of Odessa creates new task force to review each department

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa city management is starting a review of each department within the city to make any changes needed that may come to light.

When Odessa City Manager John Beckmeyer started with Odessa in August, he wanted to implement a new task force to identify areas in the city that could be improved.

I’ve gone into organizations over time and found efficiencies, found better ways to make the organizations run and to run more in a, not just efficient, but in a more streamlined manner.

Beckmeyer said he isn’t sure the city has ever done something like this.

The task force is made up of managers and directors from risk management, finance, communications and audit, but it will continue to grow throughout the process as they find roles for people from other departments to fill.

This process will include discussions with leadership from each department to determine what can be improved, if anything.

We’ll be working with them in, actually, collaborations to talk about what they do in the various areas, how they are working with their different policies, in terms of the governance. So it will be a collaboration effort.

The review will primarily look for changes to make working with each department more streamlined and for any ways to save money, but only where it makes sense.

We’re not out to really just change for change’s sake. If we find defficiencies though, we want to go out and be able to say, ‘here we can do a better job for the community through this.

Each of the city’s more than 30 departments will receive its own review that will last, on average, at least three weeks.

Work has already started on the first department receiving the review.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.