ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, December 22nd, 2023: After a mild day across the region Thursday for the first day of winter, Friday will once again be mild across West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

Temperatures will cool a bit more for the early morning hours Friday with early morning lows in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will rebound nicely though and will once again be mild with highs in the 60s and 70s on tap. Skies across the area will be mostly sunny to sunny and conditions will be quiet, a great end to the workweek.

Rain chances return to the region on Saturday as our next disturbance impacts the area. Showers and even thunderstorms are possible through the day, however, the best chances are looking to occur in the late afternoon/evening hours. Rainfall amounts are still looking to be minor, under a quarter of an inch, but we’ll take all the rain that we can get. We still have a deficit of 6.07″ for 2023 as a whole. The Christmas Eve forecast looks pleasant with temperatures in the 60s and quiet conditions. A cold front will move through late Christmas Eve, dropping temperatures around 10°F for Christmas Day. If you’re traveling anywhere for the holiday, the weather across West Texas and southeast New Mexico are not looking to be an issue which is good news.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.