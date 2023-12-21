Car chase spans across three West Texas counties

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Luis Viera was arrested after he led police on a car chase spanning three counties.

ACSO says the chase began in Howard County, but there are currently no details on what caused the initial pursuit.

The Dawson County Communications team, contacted ACSO after Viera had been chased out of their jurisdiction.

Viera entered Andrews County on SH 115, where officers had deployed spike strips. Viera avoided those spike strips.

Spikes were also set out along SH 115 and SH 176, those were avoided as well.

Viera then crashed into an Andrews County Costable’s car, lost control, and hit a utility pole at 1500 SH 176.

ACSO says that Viera was then taken into custody without further incident.

He is being charged with, Evading Arrest in a motor vehicle, Reckless Driving and Criminal Mischief. Viera has multiple outstanding arrest warrants out of New Mexico. Further charges are pending.

Several law enforcement agencies helped with the pursuit including, Andrews Constable Pct 1, Andrews Police, Big Spring Police, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lamesa Police, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, and Dawson County Constable.

