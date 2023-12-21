Ben Milam International Academy students give warmth this Christmas season

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Students at Ben Milam International Academy started a new christmas tradition this season.

Students of MISD created fleece blankets which they delivered to the Buckner Children and Family Services, a non-profit serving children and families in Midland.

“It was just wonderful. That is the spirit that you need this holiday season. They were so filled with joy and it filled our cups and was just wonderful to see” said Elizabeth Espinoza, Family Hope Center Director

Students spread Christmas cheer with warm blankets and Christmas carols.

Participating students were selected based on essays they submitted addressing the importance of volunteering and how doing nice things makes an impact on everyone.

“It’s really important for people to feel loved and feel warmth even if they don’t have any families to go home to. And I think it’s important that we have them all these blankets so that they can feel loved even if they’re alone Christmas Day” said Annaliyah Jimenez, 6th grade student at BMIA

“Because I just like helping people and there are some people that just need help out there,” said Eleny Natividad, 5th grade student at BMIA

The goal of the Buckner Family Hope Center is to build families and help them break generational cycles of poverty and neglect. The center is a place where families can go to find hope, support, and empowerment in their community.

“We give them hope. They come to us and we can provide that hope that they are missing this holiday season” said Espinoza

Students at BMIA hope to continue this tradition for years to come.

