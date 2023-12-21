Aniyah Brackens & Avery Carter lead Lady Rebels to win over #6 Farwell

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Lady Rebels took down the #6 ranked Farwell Lady Blue 74-45 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Blue got off to a quick start, taking a 14-6 lead over Tascosa, but a big run by the Rebels led by Aniyah Brackens gave them the 19-16 advantage going into the second quarter.

Brackens finished with 18 points including eight during the first quarter of action.

Tascosa entered the second half with a slim 35-29 lead, but a huge 10-point third quarter from Devaeh Johnson powered Tascosa to a big lead. The Lady Rebels outscored the Lady Blue 23-5 in the third.

Brackens led the way while Avery Carter added 17 points as Tascosa took the win.

MaKylee Baldwin led the way for Farwell with 12 points.

