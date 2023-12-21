Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Violet

By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -bEach week on CBS7 First Alert News at Noon, we feature pets that need a forever home!

Our partners at Carpet Tech are supporting this effort and covering the adoption fees for this week’s featured pet.

If you are interested in adopting Violet, you can contact Odessa Animal Services at (432) 368-3527.

Velma is also still available for adoption, you can see her first feature here.

