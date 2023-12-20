Two men arrested after SWAT raid in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, two men were arrested Tuesday.

MCSO says that offices with the CID, SWAT, and the Texas DPS executed two search warrants in the 400 and 500 block of E. Wolcott.

During the search, officers found a stolen car, worth $75,000, and $40,000 worth of tools and equipment.

Officers arrested Juan Carillo Jr and Buddy Floyd Garmon.

Carillo is charged with three local warrants for evading arrest, resisting arrest search, and assault causing bodily injury.

Garmon is charged with possession of Marijuana.

MCSO says that more charges are pending as the investigation continues.

