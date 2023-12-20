Rockets’ Dillon Brooks fined $35K, Ime Udoka fined $25K for comments made to referees in Bucks game

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and coach Ime Udoka have been fined for directing inappropriate language to officials at the end of a 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday
Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) yells to an official after being ejected during the second...
Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) yells to an official after being ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and coach Ime Udoka have been fined for directing inappropriate language to officials at the end of a 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Brooks was fined $35,000 for his language and for publicly criticizing the officiating. Udoka was fined $25,000, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Both were ejected with about 38 seconds remaining in the game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Most Read

Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
Midland County Sheriff's Office
Man killed after officer-involved shooting in Greenwood
Michael Nash
Escaped inmate from Midland County Jail in custody
AVIAN SANCHEZ
Arrest made after Fentanyl posioning
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, December 14th, 2023

Latest News

Logo
Clippers face the Mavericks, aim for 9th straight win
Dallas Stars
Duchene scores twice and sets up Harley's overtime goal to give Stars 4-3 win over Kraken
File Photo
Love scores 21 in Texas State's 110-68 win over LeTourneau
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Keenum comes through for Texans against Titans with Stroud out to keep playoff hopes alive
Basketball
Amir-Paul’s 14 help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Texas Lutheran 102-50