Odessa receiver Ivan Carreon signs with Oklahoma

The 6-foot-6 Carreon is rated as the #35 receiver in the country by 247Sports, and considered a 4-star prospect.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa High School receiver Ivan Carreon signed with The University of Oklahoma on Wednesday. Carreon had a signing and graduation celebration at his home Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-6 Carreon is rated as the #35 receiver in the country by 247Sports, and considered a 4-star prospect. He holds virtually every OHS receiving record, and broke Ector County ISD records held by Permian legends like Roy Williams and Lloyd Hill.

“It feels good, because nobody really thinks anything about Odessa High,” Carreon said Tuesday. “Everybody likes the other side of town better. I’m just happy to show that anybody on the west side can do it too.”

Carreon will graduate high school early and start classes at Oklahoma in January. That will allow him to participate in the Sooners spring football practices.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
Midland County Sheriff's Office
Man killed after officer-involved shooting in Greenwood
Michael Nash
Escaped inmate from Midland County Jail in custody
AVIAN SANCHEZ
Arrest made after Fentanyl posioning
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, December 14th, 2023

Latest News

The 6-foot-6 Carreon is rated as the #35 receiver in the country by 247Sports, and considered...
Odessa receiver Ivan Carreon signs with Oklahoma
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian defeats Midland Christian in a nail-biter
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian defeats Midland Christian in a nail-biter
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian defeats Midland Christian in a nail-biter
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian defeats Midland Christian in a nail-biter
Odessa Boxer Josh Franco wins his 4th National Championship
Odessa Boxer Josh Franco wins his 4th National Championship