Odessa receiver Ivan Carreon signs with Oklahoma

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa High School receiver Ivan Carreon signed with The University of Oklahoma on Wednesday. Carreon had a signing and graduation celebration at his home Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-6 Carreon is rated as the #35 receiver in the country by 247Sports, and considered a 4-star prospect. He holds virtually every OHS receiving record, and broke Ector County ISD records held by Permian legends like Roy Williams and Lloyd Hill.

“It feels good, because nobody really thinks anything about Odessa High,” Carreon said Tuesday. “Everybody likes the other side of town better. I’m just happy to show that anybody on the west side can do it too.”

Carreon will graduate high school early and start classes at Oklahoma in January. That will allow him to participate in the Sooners spring football practices.

