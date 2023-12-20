Midland musical duo heading to International Blues Challenge next month

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Legacy High School student and a Midland music teacher are taking their love for music to an international blues competition next month.

They call themselves Twice as Nice and they were selected by the Greater West Texas Blues Society after winning a local competition in September.

Leon Carrasco and Adrian Revilla met when Carrasco was just 10 years old. Over the years, Revilla has been a mentor and family friend. Their bond over music has only grown.

“If you see a Twice as Nice show, you’re going to be tapping your feet and you’re going to be having a good time and be like, man, them boys took care of business up there,” Revilla said.

Carrasco says the pair plays so well together that their performances flow through gestures.

“Just give each other a look and we know where we’re going, he’s going to take a solo, like just a little nod,” Carrasco said.

They’re bringing that chemistry and all original music to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis starting Jan. 17.

It’ll be the second time the two are visiting the iconic Beale Street. Carrasco was part of a band selected as a youth showcase performance last year. Revilla came along as a mentor.

“It really meant a lot just standing on that street, it inspired me,” Carrasco said. “To this day, when I’m writing songs, I just kind of go back to that place and think about everyone who has played there and now me and Adrian get to play there. It’s still unbelievable”

Twice as Nice hopes to make connections and go as far as they can in the competition. However, that means a lot of preparation.

“We have to make time,” Revilla said. “And that’s one of the things, as hard as it is, him being a senior in high school, me having a full time job teaching Mariachi, just getting on the same page but, our texts are going off all the time, but we’ve got a great family supporting us.”

Sam Barlow and his True Blue Band, led by New Mexico-based Sam Barlow, will also represent the Greater West Texas Blues Society next month.

Representing West Texas is the most important part, Carrasco said.

“This is where we’re from and we’re proud of it,” Carrasco said.

The pair is looking for well wishes and financial support as they head to Memphis. You can find their fundraiser here.

