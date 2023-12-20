Midland Legacy quarterback Davila signs with Purdue

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Legacy High School quarterback Marcos Davila signed with Purdue University on Wednesday.

Davila started every game the last three seasons for the Rebels. Legacy won the district championship each of those seasons. Davila ended his career with 93 touchdown passes and 9,101 career passing yards, both school records.

He is rated as the #20 quarterback in the country by 247Sports, and is considered a 4-star prospect.

Davila will graduate high school early and enroll at Purdue in January. He will be able to compete in spring practice with the Boilermakers.

Purdue is located in West Lafayette, Indiana and competes in the Big Ten Conference.

