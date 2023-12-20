ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the first time Meals on Wheels of Odessa hosted the soup for senior’s fundraiser to combat senior hunger.

Six restaurants around the Odessa area participated in the competition and the restaurant with the most money wins the golden soup for seniors’ trophy.

The first winner ever winner of soup for seniors is Pats Place Lounge.

“I am excited. I mean I didn’t think we were going to win. So, I was very excited when I got the phone call. So, a trophy we will put up there and it will show all day long that we did something good for a good cause.” said Employee at Pats Place Lounge Belinda Morgan.

A total of one thousand dollars was raised from all six restaurants.

Copper Key Realty announced it would match donations to meals on wheels so the thousand dollars will be doubled to provide five hundred meals to seniors in need.

“When we look at our list of clients, there are some who don’t fit in the right boxes, and we don’t want to turn anyone away. When we have fundraisers like this, it allows us to have the funds to serve these people.” said Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Odessa, Craig Stoker.

According to Feeding America’s state of senior hunger, ten percent of seniors in the state of Texas are food insecure.

All six restaurants made soup and people were able to order it but instead of paying.

They were asked to make a donation.

“Having fundraisers like this involving local restaurants. We had six participating restaurants to really showcase their community and again another unique way to support meals on wheels.” said Stoker.

Pats Place Lounge and meals on wheels of Odessa are hoping to make the soup for seniors’ fundraiser an annual tradition.

“I will probably keep continuing. I mean this right here will start probably a yearly tradition so maybe there is more things that we can help out with.” said Morgan.

This is the last fundraiser event for meals on wheels of Odessa this year.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.