Local man gets the gift of hearing before the Holidays

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -During the holidays, a simple gift can go a long way for those that may not have much to look forward to.

For one man, he’s getting a special gift that will benefit him for years to come.

Livingston Hearing Aid Center chose a local man to receive the gift of hearing for the holidays.

Michael Bragg was in a motorcycle accident 13 years ago that left him with hearing loss from his right ear. But before the holidays come that all changed.

He was selected as the winner of the hearing for the holidays contest and will now get the gift of hearing.

The motorcycle accident left Bragg with nerve damage that led to what is called Sensorineural Nerve Hearing loss. Over the years it got worse.

He wasn’t able to hear from one ear and he also started losing his hearing on the other.

but with this new earpiece, bragg has gained confidence and is hearing things that he forgot how they sounded before.

“It’s only been about thirty minutes or so here, and I can already tell a big difference. And I was explaining to them that this is one of the first times I’ve hear my voice in years and I sound like a hick.” said Michael Bragg, recipient of Hear for the Holidays.

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect for Bragg. He works as a bus driver for EZ Rider and to drive those buses, its required to have a CDL license.

Which requires a physical, and in that physical is a hearing test that Bragg was afraid he wouldn’t pass.

With his new hearing aids, he says it’s a game changer for his future employment.

“So I will probably lose my job. She put me in for these and when I won them, I think now I can pass it. I really do. I feel so much better. So I think I’m going to get to keep my job.” said Bragg.

His doctor of Audiology, Dr. Andrea Nava, has been working with him for the last 13 years.

She spoke about how this advanced earpiece works.

“So this really helps by enhancing speech, while reducing the background noise and allowing the patient to have the best chance of recognizing speech and those difficult and challenging environments.” said Doctor of Audiology, Andrea Nava.

Dr. Nava said even though they knew how bad his hearing was another issue was the cost to get an earpiece like this.

“Well retail they can start $8,000 dollars on up. I mean hearing aids can vary from a few hundred to several thousands of dollars. And it really just depends on how well you really need it to manage noise.” said Dr. Nava.

Over ten Christmases later, Bragg will finally get to hear and is ready for what’s to come.

“You went from silent to I can hear now. I mean, I don’t know the best way to put that. I’ve got icing on the cake now. You know it tastes a lot better.” said Bragg.

Bragg said he’s excited to go back to work and show his co-workers how much his hearing has improved.

