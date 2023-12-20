Lady Sandies take down Odessa during second day of back-to-back

Amarillo High Lady Sandies take down Odessa on the road.
Amarillo High Lady Sandies take down Odessa on the road.(KOSA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies took down Odessa on Monday night 65-23.

It was the second game in less than 24 hours for the Lady Sandies, with an early 3:30 p.m. start time in Odessa.

The Lady Sandies jumped out to a 15-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Jada Graves led the way with 14 points while Taytum Bell was just behind at 13.

The Lady Sandies now sit at 18-3 on the season.

