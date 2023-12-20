Lady Dons fast start leads to 59-40 win over Happy

Lexie Guerrero takes the ball up the court during team's win over Happy.
Lexie Guerrero takes the ball up the court during team's win over Happy.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Dons took down Happy on Tuesday night 59-40.

Palo Duro went on a 14-0 run to start the game, maintaining a double-digit lead for the rest of the game. Braya Smith was key during that early surge, scoring six points during that stretch.

Happy fought hard to keep Palo Duro from growing the lead and had an impressive second half showing as a 1A team taking on a 5A program.

For the Lady Dons, Alana Davis led the way in scoring with 16 points on the night as Palo Duro came away with the win.

With the win, Palo Duro improves to 13-7 in non-district action.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

