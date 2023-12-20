Diamondback energy hosts Teacher Winter Wishes Spectacular

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Over one thousand teachers from across the Permian Basin gathered at the Bush Convention Center Tuesday, Dec.19 for Diamondback Energy’s second annual Teacher Winter Wishes Spectacular.

The event featured performances from Midland Legacy’s Origin Choir and hot chocolate given out by student volunteers.

Educators who attended received free school supplies and door prizes to help lighten some of their financial burdens for the next semester.

If you’re a teacher and missed Tuesday’s event, you can head to the Bush Convention Center Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. for more fun prizes.

The event is not limited to district teachers. Private, charter, and homeschool teachers are welcome to attend.

