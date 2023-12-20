CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, December 20th, 2023

More high clouds and increasing rain chances...
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.
By Justin Lopez
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, December 20th, 2023: Changes are coming to the forecast for the Christmas holiday weekend.

A big trough of low pressure will continue to move into the western US bringing more high clouds to the forecast. Highs on Wednesday are looking to range within the 60s, and some will even reach into the low 70s. A weak disturbance will move through early on Thursday and bring a few showers to the area...but rain amounts will be slight.

The whole storm system will move through early this weekend with a better chance of rain on Saturday. While rainfall amounts look light...the showers should last throughout the day...so keep that in mind with your early holiday weekend plans. A cold front will move through late Christmas Eve making for a chillier and quiet Christmas Day!

