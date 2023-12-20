CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, December 21st, 2023

Rain returns to the region...
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, December 21st, 2023: After a cool to mild day across the region Wednesday, a disturbance rolled through late Wednesday and into early Thursday bringing the chance for some rain to the region.

Because of the cloudy skies overnight, temperatures won’t cool much to start off the day Thursday. Early morning lows will be in the upper-40s and low-50s to start off the day. As showers move off towards the east, skies will gradually clear and sunshine along with quiet conditions are expected beginning in the afternoon. Temperatures will once again be cool to mild, in the 60s and 70s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 62 degrees.

Friday looks to be another mild day across the region along with quiet conditions. Another disturbance will impact the area on Saturday bringing another chance for rainfall to the area. Rainfall amounts both Thursday and Saturday are looking to minimal, which isn’t great news as we still have a deficit of 6.07″ for 2023 as a whole. The Christmas Eve forecast looks pleasant with temperatures in the 60s and quiet conditions. A cold front will move through late Christmas Eve, dropping temperatures around 10 degrees for Christmas Day. If you’re traveling anywhere for the holiday, the weather across West Texas and southeast New Mexico are not looking to be an issue which is good news.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
Suspect arrested after large police presence on W. University
Midland County Sheriff's Office
Man killed after officer-involved shooting in Greenwood
Michael Nash
Escaped inmate from Midland County Jail in custody
AVIAN SANCHEZ
Arrest made after Fentanyl posioning
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, December 14th, 2023

Latest News

CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, December 20th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, December 20th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/19/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, December 20th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/19/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/19/23 PM