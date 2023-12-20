ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, December 21st, 2023: After a cool to mild day across the region Wednesday, a disturbance rolled through late Wednesday and into early Thursday bringing the chance for some rain to the region.

Because of the cloudy skies overnight, temperatures won’t cool much to start off the day Thursday. Early morning lows will be in the upper-40s and low-50s to start off the day. As showers move off towards the east, skies will gradually clear and sunshine along with quiet conditions are expected beginning in the afternoon. Temperatures will once again be cool to mild, in the 60s and 70s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 62 degrees.

Friday looks to be another mild day across the region along with quiet conditions. Another disturbance will impact the area on Saturday bringing another chance for rainfall to the area. Rainfall amounts both Thursday and Saturday are looking to minimal, which isn’t great news as we still have a deficit of 6.07″ for 2023 as a whole. The Christmas Eve forecast looks pleasant with temperatures in the 60s and quiet conditions. A cold front will move through late Christmas Eve, dropping temperatures around 10 degrees for Christmas Day. If you’re traveling anywhere for the holiday, the weather across West Texas and southeast New Mexico are not looking to be an issue which is good news.

