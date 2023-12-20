Big Spring Police arrests suspect after four-day crime spree

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Police arrested 25 year-old Ray Alvarado after he allegedly committed multiple crimes from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19.

On Dec 15. Howard County Deputies were sent to the 3800 block of N. Hwy 87 about a dead person found on the side of the road.

Police say the body was identified as Christopher Semmelmann‚ 32. The Howard County Sheriff’s Department Investigations Division investigated the death and found Semmelmann was killed in the 100 block of Jonesboro Rd.

On Dec.19 Howard County Deputies received an arrest warrant for Ray Alvarado, for Semmelmann’s murder.

Law enforcement tells CBS7, on Dec.19 at around 6 P.M., Big Spring Police Department officers responded to the Sonoco convenience store at 400 S. Gregg about shots fired. When officers arrived Rosendo Deanda, 34, was found with a gunshot wound in a Chrysler van. Big Spring Fire and Emergency Medical Services immediately took Deanda to Scenic Mountain Medical Center. Deanda was later flown to UMC Lubbock due to the severity of his injuries. The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation has found Alvarado is a suspect in this shooting as well.

Just over an hour after that shooting, at 7:15 P.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were told of a Gray Chevrolet Pickup stolen from the 200 block of W. 2nd. Officers were told the owner of the pickup was doing some work in the area when he observed a Hispanic man enter the truck and drive off. Investigation found Alvarado to be a suspect in this offense as well.

According to Big Spring Police, Howard County Sheriff’s Department Investigators, additional Big Spring Police Department Detectives and the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers were called to 400 block NE 10th and the 400 block of NE 11th where the stolen vehicle was last seen by citizens. They continued searching for Alvarado at multiple locations within the city and county.

A few hours after that, at around 9:30 P.M., Officers were called to the 1400 block of Settles about another shooting and gunshot victim. Dispatch told officers that a Chevrolet pickup was last seen departing the area following the shooting. The victim in this shooting was David Holsenbeck, 55, who was immediately taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment.

Holsenbeck died just before midnight.

A Howard County Investigator found the stolen gray Chevrolet pickup traveling north in the 1600 block of Jennings, after a brief chase, the investigator and suspect vehicle stopped in the 1700 block of State. The sole occupant and driver of the stolen truck immediately exited the truck and ran away.

Around 10:28 P.M., Alvarado was arrested after he was found hiding in the back yard in the 2300 block of S. Runnels. Alvarado was taken to the Howard County Jail and booked for the murder of Semmelmann and an outstanding burglary of a habitation warrant.

As of 11:00 A.M. on Dec. 20, Deanda was in critical condition at UMC Lubbock.

Alvarado is the primary suspect in the shooting of Deanda, the stolen gray Chevrolet pickup and the murder of Holsenbeck.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help with any information regarding these incidents.

You can submit a tip on any web browser at www.p3tips.com, use the mobile app P3 Tips, or call Crime Stoppers at (432)263-TIPS 8477. Reminder: Do not leave your tip on Facebook messenger.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.