Tarleton State takes on Jacksonville State, seeks 7th straight victory

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) at Tarleton State Texans (8-2, 2-0 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -4.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State will attempt to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory over Jacksonville State.

The Texans are 4-0 in home games. Tarleton State leads the WAC averaging 40.4 points in the paint. Bubu Benjamin leads the Texans scoring 9.0.

The Gamecocks have gone 1-4 away from home. Jacksonville State is sixth in the CUSA with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Brad Lewis averaging 6.0.

Tarleton State's average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Texans. Kiandre Gaddy is averaging 13.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 57.1% for Tarleton State.

KyKy Tandy is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.3 points for the Gamecocks. Quincy Clark is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.