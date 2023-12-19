Odessa man building new life with businesses

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In 2008 when times were tough in Juarez Mexico, Andres Rangel, his wife, and newborn daughter moved to west Texas to begin a new life.

Even in easier conditions in Odessa, the family still was met with challenges,

“It was hard because we was making, we was just very tight with just making, week and week and paycheck every week. We was just making around 400 dollars a week,” Rangel says.

Andres found a way into flooring. Over time and with some learning, he started to make huge steps in the contracting scene.

“When I learned how to do it, I decided just to just do it for my own,” Rangel said. “That’s how I started growing my business until we started building houses, right now we do houses and do re-models.”

Now Andres successfully owns AR Construction, along with working with re-modeling and construction.

He expanded and opened a food truck with a style that goes back to his hometown.

“We decide to bring something just a little bit different, hamburgers, torta’s, tacos with a touch of Juarez, with a different style,” Rangel said.

And as humble as ever, more than making money and a flashy lifestyle, Andres has values something higher.

“I want to have time to spend with my daughter, wife, just that’s what I want, more freedom too that’s it more quality,” Rangel said.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.