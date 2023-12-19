Odessa man arrested after assaulting victim with a golf club

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, Anthony Chavez, 30, was arrested after he assaulted a 44-year-old man with a Golf Club.

OPD and the Odessa Fire Rescue were called to the 900 block of Prairie about a medical call.

When they arrived, the officers found the victim with a serious head injury. He was then taken to a local hospital before being air-lifted to Lubbock.

Chavez was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Family Violence) and taken to the Ector County Jail.

OPD says the victim had “life-threatening injuries” but there are no other details on the victim’s condition at this time.

