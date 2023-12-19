No explosives found after bomb threat at Alpine Airport

Alpine Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Alpine Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Alpine Chief of Police, on Tuesday morning, Alpine Airport employees received a threatening email from an unknown person or persons indicating there were explosives in a plane and buildings at the airport.

Employees immediately notified law enforcement and Alpine Police Department and Brewster County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded.

The airport was closed down while officers and Explosive Detection K-9s ′s searched the area. No explosives were found.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation and at this time there are no suspects.

CBS7 will update this story as we learn more.

