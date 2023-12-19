Midland Fire and Police Departments respond to structure fire at high rise

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -On Monday, Dec,r 18, 2023, at around 10:30 p.m. , the city of Midland says crews from the Midland Fire Department and Midland Police Department responded to a fire at the 200 block of Texas Ave.

Crews arrived on the scene of a high-rise office building with smoke and fire venting out of the 9th-floor window.

The city tells CBS7 that the fire was contained in the room of origin. There was no extension to the other floors or adjacent offices on the 9th floor.

The building was empty at the time.

No injuries were reported.

