Midland City leaders, family react to Veronica Sanchez Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last year, the City of Midland proclaimed December 18th as Veronica Sanchez Day to honor the teenager who was a victim of a domestic violence incident.

Her mother Jennifer Sanchez advocates for anyone to speak up if they’re involved in a domestic violence situation, and has made it her goal to make sure Veronica’s legacy lives on.

What was suppose to be a regular morning for Jennifer Sanchez, ended up being the worst day of her life.

Jennifer dropped off her daughter, Veronica, at her job and then hours later had Midland Police Detectives show up to her front steps to inform her that her daughter had died.

Veronica Sanchez was known as a nice and caring person that loved animals and helping people.

Her mother, Jennifer Sanchez, describes her daughter as a young child with an old soul.

Because of the amount of times she rescued animals, helped people out and was a nice individual to be around.

However, on the morning of February 17th, 2022, everything changed for Jennifer and her family.

“You know you shouldn’t have to go through something like this. No parent should have to lose their child like we did. They should never have to lose a child period. But to be intentionally taken, for why? That’s not fair.” said Veronica’s mother, Jennifer Sanchez.

Veronica was murdered by her co-worker that day.

Jennifer said there was no relationship between them and is still uncertain what led him to do this to her daughter.

Jennifer was key in helping pass House Bill 915, which establishes a hotline to report workplace violence to authorities.

Something she believes will benefit those who are too afraid to speak up.

“So that this will never happen hopefully again happen not only to another child, but anyone that works in workplace violence.” said Sanchez.

For city leaders, it’s an issue they say they hear about too often.

Which is why they’re advocates on the fight against domestic violence, and want to bring more awareness to this issue.

“Ask for help. Cry out and say hey this is what I’m going through. All too often, people don’t reach out. And the violence continues, and it progressively gets to the point where it becomes even something like murder.” said Midland city council At-Large, Dan Corrales.

Jennifer now works as the cat adoption manager at Fix West Texas to work in a place that she said her daughter would’ve loved to work at.

However, the pain of losing her daughter never goes away.

“You wake up with it, you go to sleep with it. Today’s her second heavenly birthday that she’s been taken from us. She would’ve been 21 today, the pain never ends and never goes away.” said Sanchez.

House Bill 915 will come into effect January 1st 2024. If you want more information on the hotline and when you’ll be able to dial it, click here.

