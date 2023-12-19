MAF talks about growth and holiday travel

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Starting April 22nd of next year, Delta Airlines will add three flights daily from Midland to Austin becoming the fourth airline to fly out of Midland International Air and Space Port.

MAF has three airlines that fly out of MAF, United, American, and Southwest.

The last time Delta flew out of MAF was over ten years ago and with the addition of Delta in April it shows growth in the area and a need for more airlines.

“I think we have a lot of people that come here from all over the country even the world and Delta gives them another option internationally and throughout the country to get here,” said Justine Ruff, Director of Airports at Midland International Air & Space Port

Currently, Southwest is the only airline flying directly between Midland and Austin. Delta is going to add a morning, afternoon, and evening departures and arrivals daily.

This addition is something Mayor Lori Blong believes will help their long-term plan to continue the growth of Midland

“Delta’s presence solidifies our commitment to providing top-notch travel experiences while enhancing our city’s economic growth,” said Mayor Lori Blong

Just like Mayor Blong, Delta found this expansion beneficial explaining that Midland is ranked one of the fastest-growing economies among the 100 largest US midsize cities (by Kenan Institute’s American Growth Project), and also providing customers access to the closest airport to Big Bend National Park.

This addition will help out during the holiday season but since that addition isn’t until April, The Director of MAF Justine Ruff suggests making your travels easy this Christmas season by arriving at least two hours early for check-in and going through TSA.

MAF is also expecting an overflow of their parking lot and if it does happen they will have additional free parking but it is a long walk to the terminal so they also want to make sure you get here early for that too.

But most importantly Ruff suggests you don’t wrap your gifts so that they don’t get unwrapped before Christmas Day.

“Please don’t wrap any packages in advance that are in hand luggage because the TSA has to unwrap those packages if they come up on the X-Ray and they try to be very careful with your packages but that adds time for everyone else in line. If you can wait and wrap when you arrive that would be the best” said Ruff

Flights to Austin using Delta won’t start until April 22nd of 2024 but tickets for then are available now.

