Ector Co. Sheriff’s operationalizing West Odessa annex

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The new year means a new Ector County Sheriff’s annex office in West Odessa.

The department is upgrading an existing building to bring a home-base to deputies taking calls in the area.

The annex could open in the next 30 to 45 days, but that all depends on the timing of upgrades to the building, like an internet connection and phone lines.

The building behind G.E. Buddy West Elementary is currently used as a classroom and an emergency warming center, but in 2024, it will become an actual annex.

That means holding shift offices, the training lieutenant and the potential to become a command center, Sheriff Mike Griffis said.

“When we get everything set up, get the internet rolling and get phone lines in and all that stuff, we’re going to occupy that building at least 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and then we’re going to move our patrol shifts offices out there,” Griffis said. “Of course, most of our business is in West Odessa.”

Griffis says that’s because West Odessa is one of the largest unincorporated populations in Texas.

Now those deputies will have a more convenient home base.

“But now, when we get the shift offices out there, they will go out there for briefing everyday,” Griffis said.

For one West Odessa resident, the annex offers peace of mind.

Seven years ago, Shannon Fleming lost his father in a West Odessa house fire after a delayed arrival from emergency services.

“Since then, knowing and seeing their presence out here a little more has made me feel a little more at ease and they do have our backs,” Fleming said. “So far I’ve had nothing but good to say about the sheriff’s department.”

His daughter Kendall attends Buddy West Elementary. In case of an emergency, having the annex close by makes them both feel safer.

“I feel safe because the sheriff’s department is able to come into the school and able to arrest them and put them in jail for a really long time,” Kendall said. “So, I feel pretty safe.”

Griffis hopes more annexes can open in places like Pleasant Farms and Gardendale, but this is a good start.

“It’s going to be a great asset to us to finally get this thing open and up and running,” Griffis said. “And it’ll be, again, everything we do is for our community and that’s our main goal, to take care of our people.”

Once the annex opens, Griffis says the sheriff’s department will notify the public.

