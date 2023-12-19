ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, December 20th, 2023: Changes are coming to the forecast for the Christmas holiday weekend.

A big trough of low pressure will continue to move into the western US bringing more high clouds to the forecast. A weak disturbance will move through early on Thursday and bring a few showers to the area...but rain amounts will be slight.

The whole storm system will move through early this weekend with a better chance of rain on Saturday. While rainfall amounts look light...the showers should last throughout the day...so keep that in mind with your early holiday weekend plans. A cold front will move through late Christmas Eve making for a chillier and quiet Christmas Day!

